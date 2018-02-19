Local Church Partners With Law Enforcement to Combat Sex Trafficking

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- A local Church partnered with law enforcement to give residents tips on how to fight Sex Trafficking in the Midlands.

Attacking sex trafficking that was the goal at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Columbia. Members of Richland County Sheriffs Department explained ways to spot the signs of a victim.

“We all need to educate each other and come together as one,” Concerned parent, Kaniecha Brown Said. “We’re not speaking of male or female, white or black, we all need to come together to make a difference.

Making a difference is what organizers hope comes from Wednesday nights presentation.

“They’re caught up in something that is very dark,” Senior Pastor, Anthony McCallum said. The church community and those who work in the legal field have to partner and say what can we do to help each other to combat this evil force out here.”

Brown brought her daughter to the presentation because she doesn’t want her to become another victim.

“I’ve listened to girls from the age of 9 years old,” Brown said. “It’s definitely here. A lot of times we look at lifetime movies and see all of this stuff, but its actually here and everyone needs to be aware of it.”