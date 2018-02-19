PBC tabs Browning for Player of the Week award

FLORENCE, SC – Extending his own record of seven times this season and 10 times in his career, Francis Marion University senior guard Detrek Browning has been named the Peach Belt Conference men’s basketball Player of the Week, this time for the week of Feb.12-18.

Browning averaged 28 points, 3.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.7 steals per game in three wins last week as the Patriots ran their winning streak to five games. The Columbia, S.C., native scored 31 against Young Harris College, 29 against Augusta University, and 24 at Flagler College. For the week, he shot 58.7% from the field (27-46), including 61.9% from three-point range (13-21), and hit 17 of 19 free throws.

He committed only six turnovers while playing 104 of a possible 120 minutes.

His 2,254 career point total is now just 79 shy of the PBC all-time career record. He leads the PBC and is currently fourth in NCAA Division II with a 25.5 points per game average, which would be the second-highest season scoring average in league history. He is also third in the league in steals and 15th in assists.

The Patriot men (18-7 overall, 13-7 in PBC play) will play at nationally ranked UNC Pembroke on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., before playing their regular-season finale on Saturday, a Senior Day match-up with Georgia College at 3:30 p.m. in the Smith University Center.

FMU is currently in third place in the conference standings, and assured of hosting a first-round (quarterfinal) PBC tournament game on Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. One more win (or a combination of other teams losing) would assure Francis Marion of being the third seed for the tournament.

Browning already owns the Francis Marion single-game (41), single-season (635), and career scoring records (2,254). He is also second on both the Patriot career lists for assists (391) and steals (234). He is a graduate of Irmo High School.