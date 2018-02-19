USC wins fourth-straight, keeps pace in SEC, topping UK

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A’ja Wilson scored 29 points and No. 8 South Carolina had assists on 21 of 26 baskets in an 81-63 victory over Kentucky on Sunday.

Wilson shot 9 of 16 from the field, made 11 of 12 free throws and had nine rebounds and five assists in just 26 minutes for the Gamecocks (22-5, 11-3 Southeastern Conference).

Maci Morris’ shooting and Kentucky’s collapsing defense kept the Wildcats (13-15, 5-9) in it for a quarter. But the Gamecocks held the Wildcats scoreless until two free throws with 4:17 left in the second quarter that cut South Carolina’s lead to 29-20.

The All-America senior would sit on the bench the rest of the first half. But South Carolina still managed to extend its lead by three points. The Gamecocks outscored the Wildcats 29-18 in the third quarter to put it away.

Morris had a career-high 35 points for Kentucky on 13-of-23 shooting, including 5 of 9 on 3-pointers. The rest of the Wildcats were 9 for 32 from the field. South Carolina made 23 of its 25 free throws.

Bianca Jackson had 12 points and five assists for the Gamecocks, and Tyasha Harris added eight points and seven assists.

QUOTABLE HEAD COACH DAWN STALEY

On the play of Gamecock senior forward A’ja Wilson Sunday

“[A’ja Wilson has] played well against Kentucky in the past, so I think she feels that coming into the game. Our focus was getting the ball in the paint and trying to work inside out like we always do. Fortunately for us A’ja had it going on.”

NOTABLE

Sunday marked Carolina’s eighth double-digit victory in SEC play this season. The Gamecocks have beaten Kentucky by 10 or more points in each of their last three meetings with the Wildcats.

Carolina’s 66.7 percent shooting from the 3-point line matched its highest mark under head coach Dawn Staley.

Gamecock senior forward A’ja Wilson netted a game-high 29 points and connected on 11 of her 12 free throw attempts. She has logged a 20-point game in four of her last five outings.

Carolina freshman Bianca Jackson scored 12 points behind 4-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc. The guard’s four 3-pointers equaled a season high.

GAMECHANGER

Carolina opened the second quarter on a 10-0 run to stretch its advantage to 29-18 with 4:37 left in the period. The Gamecocks outscored the Wildcats 19-8 for the quarter and didn’t allow a field goal over the final 2:23 of the first half.

KEY STAT

The Gamecocks made the most of their time at the line Sunday, shooting a season-high 92.0 percent (23-of-25) at the charity stripe.

UP NEXT

Carolina hosts LSU in its regular-season home finale on Thu., Feb. 22. Tipoff from Colonial Life Arena is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on SEC Network. It will be Senior Night for the Gamecocks, who will honor A’ja Wilson and Lindsey Spann prior to the contest.