KCSO: Victim remains in critical condition after being beat with firewood, one in custody

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Quenterio Wilson turned himself in to authorities at the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office on February 15 following what investigators say was the brutal beating of two victims. One suspect still remains at-large.

According to the KCSO, deputies responded to the 1400 block of Dixon Road in Elgin around 10:30 p.m. on February 14 where they say they found one victim severely beaten with a piece of firewood and another victim suffering from injuries after being pistol whipped by Jake McCray.

Deputies say McCray, 26, was identified as the second suspect by numerous witness on the scene.

Wilson, 23, was out on bond charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature related to a shooting incident in February of 2017, deputies say.

He is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center and is charged with attempted murder.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know where Jake McCray is, citizens are encouraged to contact the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office at 803-425-1512 or CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

