New Senior Living Facility Headed to North Main

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Seniors looking to relocate will soon have a new option in the Midlands.

On Monday, Columbia City leaders broke ground on Veranda on North Main.

When completed, the complex will include 58 units and several amenities, say officials.

City leaders say Veranda will offer a unique living experience.

Officials say they expect construction to be completed by fall of 2019.