South Carolina Officials Arrest 4, Accused of Intimidating Witnesses

AP,

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina authorities say they were investigating a murder when they also arrested four women on charges of assault and intimidating witnesses.
A spokesman for the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Offices says investigators were still on the scene of the murder investigation Sunday night when they observed and heard a “commotion” at a nearby house.
They arrested four women on charges of assault and battery by a mob and intimidation of a witness. Lt. Kevin Bobo says both victims had visible injuries from the assault.
The charges involve the investigation of the death of 29-year-old Eric Morris, who was found dead Sunday afternoon of an apparent gunshot wound. Authorities say another person suffered wounds that didn’t appear life-threatening.
Authorities are searching for an 18-year-old man on charges that include murder and attempted murder.

