(11) Clemson rolls past Furman, 12-4

CLEMSON, S.C. – Chris Williams went 2-for-4 with a homer, double and career-high six RBIs to lead No. 11 Clemson to a 12-4 victory over Furman at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday afternoon. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the home-and-home season series and won their 18th game in a row over Furman, improved to 4-0, while the Paladins dropped to 3-1.

Williams’ first long ball of the year, a three-run shot in the fifth inning, broke a 1-1 tie and was followed by Bryce Teodosio’s run-scoring single four batters later. In the sixth inning, Clemson scored runs on Robert Jolly’s run-scoring double and Drew Donathan’s first career hit, a run-scoring single. The Tigers added five runs in the seventh inning, highlighted by Williams’ two-run double and Justin Hawkins’ two-run homer, his first career long ball.

Ryan Miller (1-0) earned the win by tossing 3.0 hitless and scoreless innings with two strikeouts in relief. Furman reliever Nik Verbeke (1-1) suffered the loss.

The Tigers, who close the season series with Furman at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C., on March 27 , return to action on Friday when they host No. 10 Dallas Baptist in the first of three games at Doug Kingsmore Stadium at 4 p.m. , on ACC Network Extra.

Clemson Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.