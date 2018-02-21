Carolina Panthers name Marty Hurney full-time general manager

Liam McKay

Charlotte N.C. – The Carolina Panthers officially announced today that interim general manager Marty Hurney will take over the role full time. Hurney was named interim GM in July 2017 after the firing of Dave Gettleman.

Interviews for the position were held at the beginning of February, and Hurney was considered the front runner until allegations of harassment were filed by his ex-wife, Jeanne. After a judge denied the request for a restraining order, citing a lack of evidence, Jeanne withdrew her accusation and the case was dropped.

He was cleared by the NFL last week following their own investigation, opening the way for the Panthers and Hurney to make his position as GM permanent.

Hurney was GM in Carolina from 2002-12. The decision comes 1 week before the NFL combine and 3 weeks before the beginning of free agency.