Former Correctional Officer Accused of Misconduct in Office

Darlington, SC (WOLO) —- A former correctional officer sworn to serve and protect is on the wrong side of the law accused of misconduct in office.

According to a warrant obtained by ABC Columbia News, 27 year old Demarcus Deante Cooks was working at the W. Glen Campbell Detention Center February 4th when officials say he opened the door to a cell where two inmates were housed, let three other inmates go inside that cell and assault the two.

According to the arrest warrant Cooks watched the assault, did not intervene to stop it, failed to provide or even offer medical assistance to the injured inmates and never reported the incident to the appropriate authorities.

SLED assisted in the investigation at the request on Darling County.

Cooks was arrested Wednesday and now sits in the same jail he once worked for as he waits to go before a judge.