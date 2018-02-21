Frank Martin’s postgame following fourth-straight win over Georgia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Gamecocks made 13 three pointers and saw their bench score 41 points to cap a season sweep of Georgia Wednesday night 66-57.

Frank Martin improves to 6-8 in his Carolina career against the Bulldogs, while his program picks up their second-straight victory after dropping their previous six contests.

With three games remaining in their regular season, USC (15-13, 6-9 SEC) travels to Mississippi State Saturday with a 3:30 p.m. EST tip off.