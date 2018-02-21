Free Tax Preparation to Qualified Households Today at Richland Library

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Do you need help with your taxes?

The Richland County Library is teaming up with the Cooperative Ministry to offer community members free tax preparation.

The Free tax preparation is for households making $54,000 or less, according to Library officials.

Volunteers with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will offer their services from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, February 21 at the library’s main location at 1431 Assembly St.

No appointments are necessary, though, volunteers will be operating on a first-come, first-served basis, so the library is encouraging attendees to arrive early.

Be sure to bring the following information:

Social Security cards for yourself and everyone in your household

All W2s, 1099s or other income

Picture ID

Bank account routing number If you need help or clarification on what to bring, feel free to reach out to the library’s social workers at 803-231-6383 or 803-231-6330.