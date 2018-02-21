Gamecocks ranked 25th in first Golfstat poll of the Spring

Mike Gillespie,

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina men’s golf checked in at No. 25 in the first Golfstat team rankings of the spring season. The Gamecocks are fresh off a fourth-place finish at the 2018 All-American Intercollegiate in which senior Keenan Huskey took home medalist honors thanks to a record-breaking performance.

It marks the first time Carolina has been ranked in the Golfstat team rankings since April of 2017. Under head coach Bill McDonald, the Gamecocks have been a perennial top-25 team, winning 21 tournaments and tallying the program’s best finish at the NCAA Championship (T-5th in 2016).

Carolina has a few weeks off before teeing it up again at the 2018 General Hackler Championship in Myrtle Beach, S.C. (March 10-11).

FULL POLL: http://bit.ly/2of5vhk

The South Carolina Athletics department contributed to the writing of this article.

Share

Related

Columbia Reacts to Reverend Billy Graham’s D...
Proposed Bill Would Make It Illegal For Teens To B...
Today’s Forecast
Grand Re-Opening of Cayce Riverwalk Phase Two

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android