Gamecocks ranked 25th in first Golfstat poll of the Spring

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina men’s golf checked in at No. 25 in the first Golfstat team rankings of the spring season. The Gamecocks are fresh off a fourth-place finish at the 2018 All-American Intercollegiate in which senior Keenan Huskey took home medalist honors thanks to a record-breaking performance.

It marks the first time Carolina has been ranked in the Golfstat team rankings since April of 2017. Under head coach Bill McDonald, the Gamecocks have been a perennial top-25 team, winning 21 tournaments and tallying the program’s best finish at the NCAA Championship (T-5th in 2016).

Carolina has a few weeks off before teeing it up again at the 2018 General Hackler Championship in Myrtle Beach, S.C. (March 10-11).

FULL POLL: http://bit.ly/2of5vhk

The South Carolina Athletics department contributed to the writing of this article.