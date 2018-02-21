Grand Re-Opening of Cayce Riverwalk Phase Two

CAYCE, SC ( WOLO) — Thursday, Cayce officials will host a grand re-opening of Phase II of the Cayce Riverwalk.

According to City leaders, in June of 2015, the Riverland Park area was flooded by the rising Congaree River and during the October 2015 flood.

Phase II of the Riverwalk begins at the entrance of the Cayce Cove Apartment complex and runs downriver to H. Kelley Jones Park in the Riverland Park neighborhood.

Cayce officials say the repairs took 11 months to complete and cost a total of $1.4 million for the full repair of all Riverwalk projects across all phases. These repairs were funded through the City of Cayce General Fund and partially through FEMA reimbursement, say officials.

“The Cayce Riverwalk is such an essential part of our resident’s recreational life, and we are so thrilled to reopen Phase II of the Cayce Riverwalk for the public to enjoy. We look forward to seeing everyone this Thursday as we show off all of the wonderful repairs that were made!” Cayce Mayor Elise Partin