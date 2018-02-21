Imagine Dragons Coming to Columbia Feb 21, 2018 2:11 PM EST Rob Dew, Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Grammy award winning band Imagine Dragons is coming to Colonial Life Arena. The multi-platinum band will bring their Evolve tour to Columbia on July 7th. Tickets go on sale March 3rd. ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Columbia Reacts to Reverend Billy Graham’s D... Proposed Bill Would Make It Illegal For Teens To B... Grand Re-Opening of Cayce Riverwalk Phase Two Former Correctional Officer Accused of Misconduct ...