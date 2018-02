Mayors from across the country meet in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Mayors and business leaders from across the country are meeting in Columbia this week.

“Accelerator for America” seeks to replicate successful local initiatives from city to city across the country.

Organizers say the program is a unique and critical resource to help make a difference in people’s lives.

Among Wednesday’s (2/21) visitors were mayors of Los Angeles, Nashville, and Dayton, Ohio.