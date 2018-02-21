Columbia Reacts to Reverend Billy Graham’s Death

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Reverend Billy Graham died at his home North Carolina Wednesday morning. Graham was born just one state over but he made several stops in the Palmetto State throughout his lifetime. Several people in Columbia said Graham left a big imprint on their lives.

Raphael Anzenberger, a global evangelist and adjunct professor at Columbia International University, said Billy Graham played a big role in creating an evangelist movement around the world. “I don’t know of any evangelist globally who can say they have not been impacted by Billy Graham,” said Anzenberger. “Billy Graham was a pioneer in TV evangelism. He understood the power of media not just to build a name for his own sake but so that the gospel would travel into places where evangelist cannot go in person.”

York County Representative Gary Simrill met the reverend in 1996 near in his hometown at what is now Bank of America Stadium. “He was at a crusade in Charlotte. Just a tremendous person. I think his testimony lived itself out in his life. Never did you ever hear of any negative from Billy Graham,” Simrill said.

The 99-year-old was known for allowing people of all races to attend his events, something he spoke about in Columbia in the 1960s.

“We saw the real Birmingham yesterday. I have never seen a quieter, more reverent audience in the world. It was about half Negro and half White,” began Graham. “They sang together, they rejoiced in the Easter message together and when I gave the appeal for people to come forward, hundreds of people streamed out of stands to accept Christ as their Lord and savior. I feel that this is going to be the beginning of a new era of racial understanding in Birmingham. At least we hope and pray so,” said Graham.

“This tells you, the heart of Billy Graham for racial reconciliation. If he has pioneered that, it is our role as a church to continue his legacy,” said Anzenberger.

Governor Henry McMaster also reacted Graham’s death via Twitter:

Rev. Billy Graham dedicated his life to preaching the Gospel, touching the lives of millions across the world. It is bittersweet to hear of his homegoing this morning, as he will be missed, but we know he is rejoicing with his Savior right now. — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) February 21, 2018