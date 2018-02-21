Southside too much for Camden in Upper State Semis Feb 21, 2018 12:35 AM EST Mike Gillespie, Camden’s season ended Tuesday night after a 61-35 loss to Southside in the 3A Upper State Semifinals. Camden was riding a nine-game win streak, but finishes the season with a 15-7 record. ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Palmetto downs Camden 19-7 in first round of playo... West Florence drops Camden, 28-14 Lugoff-Elgin makes history in season debut against... Camden Edges Newberry to Start 3A Playoff Run