U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Lawmakers React to Billy Graham’s Passing

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina lawmakers are reacting to the death of ‘America’s Pastor’ Bill Graham.

Graham died Tuesday at the age of 99.

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham reacted to the Evangelists death on Twitter: One of the greatest messengers of Christ has gone to his heavenly reward. Dr. Graham spread the good news to millions across the world and led a life beyond reproach.

U.S. Senator Tim Scott reacted on Twitter: # BillyGraham was a pastor to presidents and a guiding light for millions of Americans for more than half a century. He will be missed on Earth, and embraced in Heaven.

U.S. Representative Joe Wilson released the following statement:

“Roxanne and I were saddened to hear about the passing of Reverend Billy Graham this morning, but we are grateful for his positive impact on America and the world. Over the course of Rev. Graham’s incredible life, he prayed and met with 12 presidents, was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom Award in 1983, earned the Congressional Gold Medal in 1996, and had over 200 million people attend his worldwide crusades.”

“We celebrate Rev Graham’s remarkable life and legacy, and keep the Graham family in our thoughts during this difficult time.”