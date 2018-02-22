The Oscar's Hefty Price Tag
We are only a few weeks away from The Academy Awards and the stars are getting ready as Oscar organizer's get ready to spend some serious dough.
An Aiken man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for a hit and run accident authorities say claimed the lives of two SC Department of Transportation workers.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Michele Gay said this recent shooting is bringing up painful memories but she is pleased with the efforts of people in South Carolina and others nationally to find some…
Due to the potential for a number of closings and delays, please check back for updates. Information can be sent to news@abccolumbia.com DELAYS: Lexington School District One 2 Hour Delay…
Columbia, SC (WOLO)-- Sheriff Leon Lott said the Richland County Forensic Lab is to thank for getting someone he calls a 'monster' off the streets. Marquille Livingston is charged with…
The Southeastern Conference today announced the schedule for its annual football media days, which will take place at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia, July 16-19.
PARKLAND, FL (WOLO, AP) - The armed officer on duty at the Florida school where a shooter killed 17 people never went inside to engage the gunman and has been placed under investigation, police announced Thursday. The Valentine’s Day shooting…
Look for more early low clouds followed by some clearing and highs in the low 80's through Saturday. Showers return late Sunday and continue through Monday.
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)--SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey has fined Missouri Athletic Director Jim Sterk $25,000 and mandated a Conference led review of South Carolina's game management procedures and visiting team security. This, in the wake of a civil lawsuit filed Thursday…
University of South Carolina Head Basketball Coach Dawn Staley has filed a $75, 000 civil lawsuit against The University of Missouri’s athletic director.