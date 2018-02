Driver Sentenced in DOT Deadly AX

Aiken, SC (WOLO) — An Aiken County man will spend 25 years in prison for a hit and run that resulted in the deaths of two Department of Transportation workers.

According to court records, Lonnie Miller pleaded guilty last week to two counts of reckless homicide and two counts of hit and run involving death.

Investigators say Miller was driving on Augusta Road when Anthony Redmond and Robert Clark were hit and killed on March 13th.