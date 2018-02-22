Memorial planned for Reverend Billy Graham

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WOLO) – Memorial plans for the late Reverend Billy Graham have been shared Friday (2/22), one day after the 99-year-old’s death.

According to the family, Reverend Graham’s casket will be brought via motorcade from Asheville, North Carolina to Charlotte on Saturday.

His body will lie in repose at the Graham Library the following Monday and Tuesday.

Following that, Graham’s body will lie in honor in the rotunda of the US Capitol building in Washington.

A private funeral will take place at the Graham Library in Charlotte on March 2.