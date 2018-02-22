The Oscar’s Hefty Price Tag

Los Angeles, CA (WOLO) —Let the countdown begin! We’re just a couple of weeks away from Hollywood’s biggest night and as you might expect, it comes with a big price tag.

According to Wallet-Hub, the total cost of the ceremony is more than 44 million dollars.

If you think those A-list actresses look like a million bucks, you might want to try 10 million dollars on for size.

If you want to place an ad during the Oscar’s, get ready to fork over two point six mill.

Even the red carpet the stars walk on cost more than a car at more than 24-k.

And the coveted Oscar statue will set you back 900 bucks.

You can see the Oscar’s right here on ABC Columbia Sunday March 4th at 8pm, for free.