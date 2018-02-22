SEC announces schedule for 2018 SEC Media Days

The Southeastern Conference today announced the schedule for its annual football media days, which will take place at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia, July 16-19.

A more detailed daily schedule with full television information, rotational breakdown and student-athletes attending will be available later this summer.

During the four-day SEC Media Days event, the Hall of Fame will be home to the coaches’ primary press conferences and serve as the live broadcast headquarters for both ESPN and the SEC Network. The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center, which is connected to the Hall of Fame, is the host hotel for the event and will house Radio Row and other media interviews and activities.

As part of the week’s activities, participating media cast their votes to predict the SEC champion and order of finish for the coming season. Only six times in the last 25 seasons has the SEC Media Days predicted champion proceeded to win the SEC Championship, two of which have occurred in the last four years.

The 2018 event will mark the first time SEC Media Days will be held outside the Birmingham, Alabama, area since 1985.

2018 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE

MONDAY, July 16

Kentucky – Mark Stoops

LSU – Ed Orgeron

Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher

TUESDAY, July 17

Arkansas – Chad Morris

Florida – Dan Mullen

Georgia – Kirby Smart

Ole Miss – Matt Luke

WEDNESDAY, July 18

Alabama – Nick Saban

Mississippi State – Joe Moorhead

Missouri – Barry Odom

Tennessee – Jeremy Pruitt

THURSDAY, July 19

Auburn – Gus Malzahn

South Carolina – Will Muschamp

Vanderbilt – Derek Mason