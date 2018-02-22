Study Says Abandoned Reactor Parts Worth $860 million

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ A study says the parts for two nuclear reactors abandoned during construction in South Carolina last year could be worth more than $860 million.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported the study was prepared by a national engineering firm for South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. before the utility and the state-owned Santee Cooper decided to drop construction after spending $9 billion.

The newspaper reported SCE&G requested the study as it tried to decide whether to abandon the project. The report was obtained from Santee Cooper through an open records request.

SCE&G says that estimate is too generous. The company says it’s worth more as a tax write-off.

SCE&G and Santee Cooper largely blame the bankruptcy of lead contractor Westinghouse for the decision to quit the project.
