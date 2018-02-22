USC Head Basketball Coach Dawn Staley Files Civil Lawsuit Against Missouri AD

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–University of South Carolina Head Basketball Coach Dawn Staley has filed a $75, 000 civil lawsuit against The University of Missouri’s athletic director.

Staley filed the defamation lawsuit, against Jim Sterk, in Richland County.

According to the lawsuit: “the defendant’s statement that Coach Staley intentionally promoted a hostile and negative atmosphere designed to incite riotous conduct at a college basketball game… was false, defamatory, reckless and made with actual malice.”

The defamation suit surrounds comments Staley claims Sterk made after the USC-Missouri basketball game on January 28, 2018 at Colonial Life Arena.

This is a developing story. More updates to follow.