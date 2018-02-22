USC Head Basketball Coach Dawn Staley Files Civil Lawsuit Against Missouri AD

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–University of South Carolina Head Basketball Coach Dawn Staley has filed a $75, 000 civil lawsuit against The University of Missouri’s athletic director.

Staley filed the defamation lawsuit, against Jim Sterk, in Richland County.

According to the lawsuit: “the defendant’s statement that Coach Staley intentionally promoted a hostile and negative atmosphere designed to incite riotous conduct at a college basketball game… was false, defamatory, reckless and made with actual malice.”

The defamation suit surrounds comments Staley claims Sterk made after the USC-Missouri basketball game on January 28, 2018 at Colonial Life Arena.

This is a developing story. More updates to follow.

Share

Related

Dawn Staley Hires Melanie Balcomb as Director of A...
WATCH Dawn Staley Pays Tribute to Pat Summitt
Staley Adds Kentucky Transfer Jennings
WATCH: Coach Dawn Staley is the Innersole of the C...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android