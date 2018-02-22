As Wilson’s USC career ends, she reflects on crowning achievement

COLUMBIA, S.C. — No. 7/6 South Carolina hosts No.24/- LSU on Senior Night Thursday at Colonial Life Arena. In the final regular-season home game of their careers, seniors Lindsey Spann and A’ja Wilson will take part in a pre-game ceremony at approximately 6:10 p.m., and the Gamecocks (22-5, 11-3 SEC) and Lady Tigers (18-7, 10-4 SEC) will tip off at 6:30 p.m.

Wilson has played on three of the Gamecocks’ four SEC regular-season championship teams, all three SEC Tournament champions and both NCAA Final Four squads. South Carolina has won 117 of her career 130 games played, and she has scored in double figures in 114 of those 130 contests. Twice the SEC Player of the Year and national player of the year finalist, Wilson holds school records for career blocked shots, free throws made and free throw attempts. Her 18 double-doubles this season are her most in a single season and give her 48 in her career. The only player ranked among the nation’s top 30 in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots average, she is among NCAA Div. I’s top one percent in those three categories as well as defensive rebounds per game (8.0) and usage rage (35.0%).