A’ja Wilson celebrates senior night, sums up deciding to come to Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Hopkins’ own A’ja Wilson played her final regular season home game, shining bright for No. 7 Carolina in their 57-48 win over No. 24 LSU Thursday.

Wilson became the first player in 37 years to score over 20 points and register 20 rebounds in a game, piling up 27 and 24 over the Tigers. She’s the first to reach the feat since Sheila Foster did so against UCLA in 1981.

Before the game began, A’ja and graduate transfer Lindsey Spann were each honored by an announced crowd of 12,835 fans at Colonial Life Arena. While Spann just joined the program this season, fans have followed Wilson’s career since she was the top high school recruit in the country at Heathwood Hall, deciding to play her college career at home, and join Dawn Staley’s program.

Four seasons later, with National and Conference Championship banners hanging in the rafters because of her contributions, watch Wilson receive a standing ovation at her ceremony and hear her thoughts in reflection on choosing Carolina by clicking the video above.