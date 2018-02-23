Gov. McMaster Said He Would Sign Bill Putting Guns in Hands of Teachers, If Bill Was Proposed

Columbia, SC (WOLO)– The Florida school shooting has revived the debates on school security and gun legislation. One of the big topics when it comes to gun laws is putting guns in the hands of teachers, and here in the Palmetto state, Governor McMaster said he’d be for it.

“If it comes to my desk, I’ll sign it. But all these bills have to be fine-tuned, changed,” McMaster said.

“It would help out I think. It’s really senseless this has to go on I think, but I think it’d be ok to do that right now,” Thomas Rish said, a local on Main Street. McMaster said he would do whatever he can to make schools safer for children. That’s something those here in Columbia are happy to hear.

“It might just be a good idea for the teachers to have their guns so they’re able to protect their students,” Bralie Runge said, a USC student.

“If the teachers are prepared in case something like that happens again, they’d be prepared. So I’d agree with that,” Patrick Flowers said, another local. While some think it would be a good idea, they were still cautious of some of the possible consequences.

“Now a days, I mean a teacher can possibly harm a school, so, I mean I do think that there should be some requirements in order to obtain a gun in a classroom,” Virginia Flory said, a USC student.

“I mean, possibly, but I think background checks and all that still needs to be done. I think just because they’re teachers doesn’t mean they should automatically have the right to have guns,” Daisy Arbelaes said, a USC student. Some in the Midlands think there are a lot more we are going to have to do to keep our children safe.

“Not just one thing, it could be a number of things you know,” Rish said.

“We also now have metal detectors and stuff like that. We can change the backpacks situation to having them all clear,” Flowers said.

ABC Columbia News did talk to some folks who said they did not agree with what Governor McMaster said. However, they said they were too nervous to talk about gun control on tv.