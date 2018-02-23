Groundbreaking Today for New Dorn VA Parking Garage

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– More parking will soon be on the way at the Dorn VA.

The medical center is set to break ground on a new 270 space parking garage.

According to officials, the ground breaking will be the first phase of a new multilevel parking garage on the campus of the Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center.

The ceremony is planned for 10 a.m. in front of Building 106.

This multi-million-dollar garage will support about 278 vehicles once completed, say officials.