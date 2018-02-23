Orangeburg Sheriff’s Arrest Man Facing Multiple Drug Charges.

DSC_0734

DSC_0739 (Photo: OCSO)

seizure (Photo: OCSO)





Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a routine patrol of the Jamison Avenue area led them to a man they say was armed and in possession of various drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Authorities say 39 year old Risheen Pender was parked in vacant parking lot when Deputies stopped to find out if he had permission to be on the private property officials say they saw what look ed like a bag of drugs in the car door.

Deputies searched the car and say they found Xanax, the hallucinogenic drug “Molly”, Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, Ecstasy, Marijuana, Cash, Scales and a Stolen Gun.

Authorities have charged Pender with several charges of intent to distribute near a school, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says they have issued 17 warrants in this same area this week alone, and said his Department will continue until they are able to “wipe out illegal drugs” Ravenell added that “dealing drugs is a dangerous business that can take your life, but you can also wind up in prison for the rest of your life which is almost the same thing.