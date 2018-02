Porter-Gaud ends Heathwood Hall’s season in SCISA Semis

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) — Back-to-back SCISA champion Porter-Gaud ended Ben Lippen’s year in the postseason opener on Wednesday, and they did the same to Heathwood Hall Friday night in the SCISA semifinals.

The Cyclones used a strong second quarter, outscoring the Highlanders 21-6 before intermission.

Porter-Gaud now faces First Baptist in the 3A SCISA Championship tomorrow night.