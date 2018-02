Ready for a Walk? Cayce Riverwalk Phase Two Re-Opens

CAYCE, SC (WOLO)–Just in time for all this warm weather, there’s a new place to go for a walk or run in Cayce.

On Thursday, Cayce officials hosted a grand re-opening of phase two of the Riverwalk.

It had been closed for repairs since the October 2015 flood.

Phase two begins at the entrance of the Cayce Cove Apartments and runs to the Riverland Park neighborhood.

Cayce officials say the repairs took 11 months to complete.