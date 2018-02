Cardinal Newman advances to SCISA Championship with win

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) — On Friday night at the Sumter Civic Center, the Cardinal Newman girl’s squad topped Northwood, 51-32 behind Ashlyn Watkins 12 points and 7 blocks.

Dawn Staley was on hand to scout Watkins, an eighth grader, who certainly plays above her age.

The Cardinals now face Hammond in the 3A SCISA Championship Saturday at 6:30 p.m.