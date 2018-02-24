Columbia Animal Shelter to Temporarily Close on February 24

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You will have to put looking for a furry friend on hold , Saturday February 24th.

The Columbia Animal Shelter will be closed on Saturday, February 24, say officials.

 The shelter is having upgrades done to their computer and phone systems.

Due to this project, there will be no access to phones or computers which will impact all operations.

If you have an emergency, officials say you can contact Customer Care at 803 545-3300

Share

Related

Police: Fired Airport High Assistant Principal Acc...
Existing home sales down amid rising costs
Free tax filing help for low-income families and s...
Orangeburg Sheriff’s Arrest Man Facing Multi...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android