Columbia Animal Shelter to Temporarily Close on February 24

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You will have to put looking for a furry friend on hold , Saturday February 24th.

The Columbia Animal Shelter will be closed on Saturday, February 24, say officials.

The shelter is having upgrades done to their computer and phone systems.

Due to this project, there will be no access to phones or computers which will impact all operations.

If you have an emergency, officials say you can contact Customer Care at 803 545-3300