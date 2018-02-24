Deputies Investigate Shooting That Injured One Person in Gaston

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Lexington County Sheriff’s are investigating an Friday night shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Treemount Lane in Gaston. Deputies say, as a result of the shooting, a man was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound that is not life-threatening.

Information is limited at this time, however if you have any tips that can help law enforcement call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.