Hill’s career day fuels USC to 7-0 win over CSU

COLUMBIA – Adam Hill had a career performance with 14 strikeouts and no hits with no walks in seven innings of work and the University of South Carolina baseball team hit four home runs en route to a 7-0 win over Charleston Southern Friday night (Feb. 23) at Founders Park. NOTE: Sunday’s game vs. Charleston Southern has been moved to a 12 p.m. start due to the weather forecast in Columbia.

Hill had a career high day with 14 strikeouts, breaking the previous single game Founder’s Park record of 12 and his previous record of 11. Hill pitched one over the minimum as Josh Litchfield reached on an error in the sixth inning.

The Gamecocks offense got going in the bottom of the second with a two-run homer from Jonah Bride, his first of the season. LT Tolbert followed suit, sending one flying over right field in the fourth for his second home run of the season, making the score 3-0.

The home run party continued in the bottom of the sixth with Jacob Olson sending one out past left field for a two-run blat, pushing the lead to 5-0.

Freshman Noah Campbell hit his first home run in a Gamecock uniform in the bottom of the seventh, when he launched one into the right field bullpen increasing the Carolina lead 6-0. Chris Cullen’s RBI single in the eighth made it 7-0 Gamecocks.

Tolbert had three hits to lead the Gamecock offense. Carolina’s pitching staff combined for 16 strikeouts, two off the single-game record of 18.