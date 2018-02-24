Motorcyclist Killed After Hitting a Tree in Lexington Co.

LEXINGTON,SC (WOLO)-A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a tree Saturday morning.

The wreck happened on West Dunbar road at 1:00am. Troopers say the driver, Dana Craig Merritt Jr., 31, was traveling East on Dunbar Road he lost control while attempting to navigate a curve and ran off the side of the roadway struck a ditch, and a tree.

Officials say Merritt was ejected from his motorcycle and died at the scene.

A passenger on the motorcycle, who was not wearing a helmet as well, was transported to an area hospital where their condition is unknown at this time.

This wreck is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

