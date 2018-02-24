No. 11 Tigers to play doubleheader on Saturday

CLEMSON, S.C. – Due to the threat of inclement weather, Sunday's game between Clemson and Dallas Baptist at Doug Kingsmore Stadium was moved to become part of a doubleheader on Saturday. Therefore, the series concludes with a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 1 p.m., with approximately 60 minutes in between contests.

Saturday tickets will allow entrance for both games of the doubleheader on Saturday . Single-game ticketholders for Sunday’s game will be contacted directly by the Clemson athletic ticket office with additional information.