Police: Fired Airport High Assistant Principal Accused of Sex with Student

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Cayce Police say a Former Airport High School Assistant Principal will face charges of sexual battery.

A Cayce Police spokesperson released this statement : In a collaborative effort and investigation between the Cayce Department of Public Safety and the Columbia Police Department, Dawn P. Dimmler will face charges of sexual battery in both jurisdictions.

In a release Saturday, Cayce Police say b etween the dates of March 10th, 2017 and June 2nd, 2017 Dawn P. Dimmler was engaged in an alleged relationship with a nineteen year old student enrolled at Airport High School while she was the school’s Assistant Principal.

Cayce Police say Dimmler had direct supervision over the student as part of her duties and engaged in sexual intercourse with the student on two (2) occasions while at the school.

According to police, Dimmler turned herself in at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center to face the charges.

Investigators say a warrant has also been signed from the City of Cayce and she will be facing additional charges with the Cayce Department of Public Safety.

Lexington School District Two revealed that Diimler was terminated in February by the Board of Trustees after the district’s investigation into allegations that she might be involved in an unprofessional relationship with a student.

ORIGINAL STORY

Here’s the District’s full statement:

As has been reported, on the evening of February 12, 2018, the Lexington School District Two Board of Trustees voted to terminate the employment of a district assistant principal.

The assistant principal, Dawn Diimmler of Airport High School, had been employed with the district since 2012.

Ms. Diimmler was terminated following the district’s investigation into allegations that she might be involved in an unprofessional relationship with a student. During that investigation, the district became aware of facts indicating the possibility of criminal activity. In response, the district notified law enforcement that same day, January 30, 2018, of those facts and has continued to cooperate with law enforcement during its investigation.

