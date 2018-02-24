SC State Basketball Teams Host NC Central On Senior Day

ORANGEBURG, SC—The South Carolina State men’s and women’s basketball teams will host North Carolina Central in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference doubleheader at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center Saturday (Feb.23rd ). Tip-off is 2 p.m. for the women, with the men following in a 4 p.m. start.

South Carolina State will also host “Senior Day” where seven student-athletes and four cheerleaders will be honored during pregame activities before the start of the men’s game.

One of the most notable seniors who will be honored and is schedule to dress out and start his final game of his collegiate career, is senior point guard Ty Solomon. Solomon season was cut short due to unrelated health issues suffered during the Dec. 12thgame versus North Carolina State in Raleigh, NC.

Solomon has since returned to classes and has been a part of the team as an emotional leader and captain throughout the season.

Meanwhile, the Lady Bulldogs (9-16 overall, 4-9 MEAC/10th) look to bounce back after suffering back-to-back losses over the past weekend to Hampton and Norfolk State. NCCU (7-19 overall, 5-8 MEAC) enters the contest after knocking Howard 78-77 in their last outing.

Graduate guard Bryeasha Blair scores 14.5 points and 4.3 rebounds for the Lady Bulldogs while juniors Keysha Lewis and Kemoni Jenkins adds a little over 9.3 per outing.

The Lady Eagles are led by Rodneysha Martin at 13.2 ppg and Paulina Afriye with 10.1. Afriye is the leader on the boards with 8.3 rebounds.

On the men’s side the Bulldogs (9-19 overall, 5-8 MEAC/8th) look to remain in the middle of the hunt for the league title after a pair of tough losses last week. The Eagles (14-13 overall, 8-5 MEAC/6th) are coming off and 83-66 win over Howard.

Graduate guard Donte Wright and sophomore forward Damani Applewhite are the leaders for the Bulldogs with a little over 12.6 ppg. Applewhite powers the front court with 6.8 rebounds, while senior guard Patrell Rogers chips in 10.6.

The Eagles have three players in double figures with Raasean Davis leading the way with 15.3 points and 7.6 rebounds. Teammates Reginald Gardner, Jr and Pablo Rivas adds a little over 11.5 per contest.

South Carolina State will return to action on Monday on the road against Florida A&M in a pivotal Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference showdown. Tip-off for the women is 6 p.m., followed by the men in an 8 p.m. start.