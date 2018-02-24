Two Men Rob TD Bank in Irmo at Gunpoint

IRMO,SC (WOLO)- Police are investigating a bank robbery that happened in Irmo Saturday afternoon.

Police say two men walked into the TD Bank on Lake Murray Boulevard, with handguns drawn and demanded money. The suspects left in a grey four-door vehicle with an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.

No one was hurt during the incident.

If anyone has any information on this case or recognizes the people or vehicle in the pictures they

are asked to contact the Irmo Police Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC. You can also

utilize the new P3 Tips App by downloading it in your app store. You may be entitled to a reward if your

information leads to an arrest.