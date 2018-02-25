Black History Heritage Ball Taking Place in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department will host a Black History Heritage Ball as part of Black History Month events.

The ball will take place today, February 25 from 5-8 pm at Greenview Park. The event is open to all adults age 18 and older, say organizers.

Here is information about the event from City officials:

COST: Admission to the Black History Heritage Ball is $10. Dinner will be provided. Tickets can be purchased at any recreation center with a check or money order. To find a recreation center near you, visit https://gis.columbiasc.gov/parkfinder/. To purchase a ticket with cash or a debit/credit card, visit the Parks and Recreation Department Administration Office located at 1111 Parkside Drive.

DRESS: African print dresses, shirts or pants, or semi-formal attire encouraged.

For more information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 803-545-3100.