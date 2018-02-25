Gamecocks learn SEC Tournament path, bracket unveiled

NASHVILLE (WOLO) – The SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament has it’s field in place ahead of postseason play beginning Wednesday.

The Gamecocks were already locked into the second seed of the Southeastern’s bracket before their 65-46 loss to Tennessee in their regular season finale Sunday.

USC can meet with the Lady Vols for a third time this season in what would be their first game at Bridgestone Arena in the SEC Quarterfinals. UT is the seven-seed, set to play 10-seed Auburn in the second round in each squad’s opener Thursday. Winner advances to face the Gamecocks at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Tennessee also beat Carolina in Columbia 86-70 in January. Each loss came without A’ja Wilson in the lineup (anke, vertigo). The Gamecocks beat Auburn in their only meeting 71-63.

It's tournament time… 🏀 First look at the 2018 #SECWBB Bracket: pic.twitter.com/KIEidY4CCh — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) February 25, 2018

Dawn Staley’s team has won the last three SEC Tournaments. Undefeated regular season champion Mississippi State heads to Tennessee as the one seed. The Gamecocks and Bulldogs have played in the last two tourney championship games. Carolina won 66-52 in 2016 and 59-49 in Greenville last year.