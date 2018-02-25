Hammond’s title highlights Saturday’s State slate

Of all the local teams still playing for and chasing state championships, only one local program was able wear gold around their necks on Saturday.

Hammond won their 11th state championship in team history, but their first since 1993, defeating fellow Midlands squad Cardinal Newman in the SCISA 3A girls’ title game 42-31.

Newberry Academy fell to Anderson Christian 75-51 in the boys’ SCISA A title contest earlier in the day at the Sumter Civic Center.

SCHSL brackets were still deciding who would be advancing to Colonial Life Arena the first weekend in March to play for public school titles. Irmo’s Hasuan River’s last second shot lifted the Yellow Jackets past Blythewood 49-48 in the 5A Upper State Championship. They’ll play Dorman at 8:30 p.m Friday.

Gray Collegiate is moving on to their first state championship game, beating rival Keenan in the 2A Lower Title contest 49-46. The War Eagles match up with Carvers Bay at 5 p.m. Friday.

Keenan will be represented at CLA for a chance to cut the nets down, though. The Raiders beat Christ Church Episcopal 55-47 in the girls’ 2A Upper State Championship game. Next up is a meeting with Mullins at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Newberry claimed the girls’ 3A Upper State Championship, defeating Senecca 67-58. They’ll battle Ridgeland-Hardeeville for State at 2 p.m. Saturday, Match 3. The Jaguars defeated Swansea for the Lower title 46-40 in Florence.

Spring Valley’s girls are in position to pick up their second title in three years after besting Goose Creek 55-53 in their 5A Lower State Title test. The Vikings will be opposed by Wade Hampton at 7 p.m. Friday.