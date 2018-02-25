Solomon honored as SC State celebrates senior day with win

ORANGEBURG, SC— Graduate guard Donte Wright scored a game-high 29 points as the South Carolina State Bulldogs cruised to an, 102-79, victory over North Carolina Central Saturday (Feb.24th) at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

It was an emotional day for South Carolina State head coach Murray Garvin has he honored five of his players on “Senior Day”. Wright along with teammates Patrell Rogers, James Richardson, Tashombe Riley and the special dedication of the day was honoring point guard Ty Solomon.

Solomon entered the lineup as the starting point guard for his final game as a Bulldog. After the opening tip the game was stopped and the crowd along with NC Central players and coaches showed Solomon their appreciation with hugs, cheers and well wishes.



“It’s always great to get a win on “Senior Night” I thought we shot the ball well and I have to give credit to my assistant coaches for preparing us for the win,” said Garvin. “It was a special moment today to honor Ty Solomon in front of our fans and his family during pregame and to have the Wake EMS Responders to attend to game was even more special on “Senior Day”.

“We wanted to find a way to show Ty how much he means to this team and university and to get a win for our program and for him was a great feeling.” said Garvin.

Wright didn’t disappoint on the day finishing 7-of-13 from behind the three-point line and 11-of-18 from the field along with breaking the Single Season Record for Three-Pointers (92), previously held by Ed Stephens (90).

Garvin stated, “We wasn’t aware of the record coming into the game but for Donte to do that is a credit of his hard work and I am extremely proud of him.”

Richardson had an outstanding night as well finishing with 19 points and 5-of-6 from behind the three-point arc. Junior point guard Janai Raynor-Powell added 13 points and seven rebounds while sophomore forward Ian Kinard chipped in 12 points and five rebounds in the win.

NCCU had four players in double figures with Dominique Reid finishing with 15 points and Raasean Davis 13 points and five rebounds. Teammates Larry McKnight, Jr., tossed in 12 and Pablo Rivas 11 in the loss.

South Carolina State improves to 10-18 overall, 6-7 in the MEAC, while NC Central falls to 14-14 overall, 8-6 in the league.

South Carolina State will return to action on Monday on the road against Florida A&M in a pivotal Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference showdown. Tip-off for the women is 6 p.m., followed by the men in an 8 p.m. start.

SC State athletics contributed to this article.