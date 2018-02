Spring Valley plays way to 5A Title game

FLORENCE, S.C. (WOLO) – Spring Valley got the upper hand on Goose Creek, outlasting their opposition in the SCHSL 5A Lower State Championship Saturday night, winning 55-53.

After last winning state in 2016, the Vikings (27-2) will face Wade Hampton for the 5A title Friday, March 2. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena.

Video courtesy of WCIV.