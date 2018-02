Swansea’s season ends in 3A Lower State Title game

FLORENCE, S.C. (WOLO) – Swansea’s girls fell one game short of playing for a state championship, dropping to Ridgeland-Hardeeville 46-40 in the 3A Lower State Championship game Saturday.

The Tigers (19-9) were lead by Danea McNeil, who had 20 points.

The Jaguars advance to Colonial Life Arena to play Newberry, who claimed the Upper State crown in Greenville Saturday, beating Senecca 67-58.