Williamson wins final high school game, third-straight SCISA title

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Zion Williamson finished his career at Spartanburg Day school delivering a third-straight SCISA 2A State Championship to the Griffins.

The Duke-bound star, ranked second in the nation for the Class of 2018, dropped 37 points and pulled down 17 rebounds in their 74-41 win over Trinity-Byrnes at the Sumter Civic Center Saturday afternoon.