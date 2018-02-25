Wilson out for Gamecocks’ matchup with Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WOLO) – Senior forward A’ja Wilson will not play in No. 7 Carolina’s regular season finale at No. 15 Tennessee Sunday afternoon due to vertigo, according to the official Gamecocks Women’s Basketball twitter account. She did not make the trip with the team and is still in Columbia.

#Gamecocks taking the court in Knoxville – locked in without captain A’ja Wilson today. Sending ❤️ back to her in Columbia to kick that vertigo! pic.twitter.com/zpA5MflRqP — GamecockWBB (@GamecockWBB) February 25, 2018

After scoring 27 points and pulling down 24 rebounds Thursday on Senior Night, beating LSU, Wilson will miss the final tune-up before the SEC Tournament, which will also take place in the state of Tennessee, held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. USC (23-5, 12-3) has already locked up the second seed in the postseason tourney, regardless of the outcome against the Lady Vols (22-6, 10-5), who bested the Gamecocks on January 14 in Columbia, 86-70.

USC will look to have Wilson back in action when they open postseason play at 6 p.m. March 2, facing the winner of the seven-seed vs. 10-seed matchup.