Assistant Principal faces judge, accused of sexual relationship with student “she loved”

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – A former midlands assistant principal left court Monday (2/26) morning accused of having a sexual relationship with a high school student.

Former Airport High Assistant Principal, Dawn Diimmler, 44, was in bond court Monday.

Documents say she had sex with a student she allegedly loved.

Diimmler was issued a $30,000 PR bond.

She faces two charges of sexual battery with a student. Investigators with the Cayce Department of Public Safety say those charges stem from Diimmler’s relationship with a 19-year-old.

Lexington School District Two released letters from school officials to the teacher. In one letter an official says Diimler told the student’s mother that she was in love with him.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for April 5th.